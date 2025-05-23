Barons Come Through in Clutch as Blue Wahoos Drop Fourth Straight

May 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos run the bases

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - With a 1-2-3 inning in the first from left-hander Adam Laskey, and the offense forcing runners to second and third with one out in the bottom of the frame against Birmingham's Dalton Roach, it felt like the Blue Wahoos had found momentum for the first time this week.

In short, they did not. With a 6-3 loss, Pensacola has now lost four straight for the second time this season.

After a one-out walk from Jared Serna and a double from Jake Thompson, both runners were stranded on base to end the inning.

After squandering the opportunity with runners in scoring position, the Barons' offense began to click. Catcher Adam Hackenberg drove in a run with an opposite-field single to take advantage of a two-out error by Johnny Olmstead at second base in the second, while Caden Connor picked up an RBI to score Rikuu Nishida in the third.

Birmingham's offensive production exploded in the fourth, as they drove in four runs with two outs against the Blue Wahoos' southpaw. D.J. Gladney, Mario Camiletti, Nishida and Connor all came around to touch home to put Birmingham up 6-1, totaling four hits and two walks in the frame.

Laskey totaled 5.0 innings while absorbing the loss, allowing six runs (five earned), walking three and giving up eight hits.

While the Barons' offense was opportunistic against the lefty, the Wahoos found their most success in the batter's box so far this series. Catcher Sam Praytor had two RBI singles in the second and sixth, while centerfielder Shane Sasaki drove in a run in the fourth.

The Wahoos' bullpen was excellent Friday night. Right-handers Josh White and Nigel Belgrave combined to provide four innings of no-hit relief, allowing only two baserunners via walks.

With a 6:05 first pitch for Star Wars Night tomorrow, both clubs will send out big left-handers to make the start. Dax Fulton is slated to take the mound for Pensacola, while Noah Schultz will take the ball for Birmingham.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The first 1,000 fans through the gates Friday received an Air Force Falcon Mascot Race Bobblehead, courtesy of game sponsor Great Clips.

--- The 2025 Blue Wahoos team baseball cards arrived and were made available for purchase in the GoTeez Bait & Tackle Team Store. The card set features all of the Blue Wahoos' current players and some who played earlier this season.

--- The National Anthem was performed by the Blue Anchor Belles, a group of wives with spouses serving at Naval Air Station-Pensacola.

---- Four youth baseball teams participated in on-field activities Friday and ran out with Blue Wahoos players in pregame introductions, including the Milltown (New Jersey) Boys 7U team in town for a tournament.

--- Groups in attendance included Velocity Restorations from Pensacola with 250 guests.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Birmingham Barons vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GAMETIMES: Saturday night will start at 6:05 p.m., while Sunday's game will be a 4:05 p.m. start - the first late afternoon start time of the season.

PROMOTIONS: Saturday - Star Wars Night. There will be authentic costumed Star Wars characters engaging with fans throughout the game, along with a post-game fireworks show sponsored by Pepsi.

Sunday - Family and Military Sunday - The first 100 active or retired military members can receive a free standing room ticket when visiting the stadium box office with military ID. Children 12 and under can run the bases after the game, and families can play catch on the field for 30 minutes after the game in joint promotion with Great Clips and WKRG-News5.

TV : YurView (Cox Communications subscribers) on Wednesday and Thursday games; BLAB-TV on Friday-Saturday and YurView on Sunday game.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos broadcast with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge calling the game through www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office during normal weekday hours through Friday.

