Rikuu Nishida Three Hits Leads Barons to 4-2 Win over the Blue Wahoos

May 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Rikuu Nishida had three hits and two RBI in the Birmingham Barons 4-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 3,756 on Thursday night at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. Starting pitcher Shane Murphy gets his third win while Peyton Pallette gets his league-leading seventh save of the season.

Murphy (3-1, 1.80) has been dominating since turning into a starting pitcher the last couple of weeks. He has a 2-0 record with a 1.20 ERA in three starts. Last night, he pitched six innings, giving up only four hits, one earned run, and no walks with five strikeouts. Relievers Zach Franklin, Jared Kelley, and Pallette finished the Barons' win.

The Barons scored first in the game in the top of the first inning on a Nishida single, and a stolen base moved him to second. A William Bergolla ground out moved Nishida to third base, and the next batter, Wilfred Veras, sacrifice fly to center field scored Nishida, and the Barons led 1-0. In the top of the second inning, Caden Connor reached on a throwing error, and Mario Camilletti followed with an RBI triple to center field, scoring Connor. The Barons led 2-0. Nishida singled on a bunt, scoring Camilletti, and the Barons led 3-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Connor singled to left field and was advanced on a wild pitch to second base. Camilletti walked. Nishida singled to left field, scoring Connor, and the Barons took a 4-0 lead. Josh Zamora homers for Pensacola in the bottom of the fifth inning, and a Jake Thompson sacrifice fly scored Mark Coley II, and the Barons still led 4-2.

In the Barons' win, Nishida had three hits, two RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base, his 15th of the season. Camilletti had a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. Connor had a hit and two runs scored. Galanie had a hit and walk for the Barons. Galanie raised his average to .324 on the season with the one hit.







