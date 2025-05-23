Compton Cruises Columbus Past Montgomery in Thursday Night Doubleheader

May 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - Drew Compton blasted his first two home runs at the Double-A level and the Columbus Clingstones (20-21) swept the Montgomery Biscuits (21-21) in a doubleheader on Thursday night at Synovus Park. Columbus took Game 1 in a thrilling 3-2 walk-off win before shutting out the Biscuits 4-0 in Game 2.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): The Clingstones got the scoring started early in the opening game when Compton brought Ethan Workinger home with an RBI single in the first inning. Compton would double the lead in the bottom of the fourth with the first Double-A home run of his career. The score would remain the same until Xavier Isaac stepped into the batter's box and delivered a two-out, two-run home run (4) to even the game. In the home half of the seventh inning, the Clingstones were down to their last out before Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. drew a walk, stole second (9) to get into scoring position, and reached home on a Kobe Kato walk-off base knock.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Columbus entered this game as the away team due to a make-up game from April 6, but that did not faze Geraldo Quintero, who blasted his fifth home run of the season to give the Clingstones a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Lightning struck twice at Synovus Park as Compton blasted his second solo shot of the day, and the season, this time in the TOP of the fourth to extend the lead to three runs. The score would remain the same until the top of the seventh where Workinger ripped a double down the right field line to bring Keshawn Ogans home.

Key Contributors: Compton (4-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Quintero (3-for-5, 2-run HR) led the Clingstones offensively in Thursday night's doubleheader. Blake Burkhalter, Columbus' starting pitcher for Game 1, threw his second quality start of the season. Landon Harper, the Game 2 starter, earned his second win of the season after striking out a season-high eight batters over five scoreless frames.

Noteworthy: Burkhalter and Blane Abeyta are members of the first pitching staff to avoid conceding a single walk in a game in Clingstones history. Harper, Luis Vargas, and Elison Joseph matched that performance by not walking a single Biscuit in Game 2. The Clingstones have not walked a batter for 14 consecutive innings. Compton blasted his first Double-A home run and recorded two hits in both games of the doubleheader. Compton now has 11 multi-hit games this season, the most out of any other Clingstone. Harper recorded a career-high eight strikeouts, besting his previous high of six set on August 28, 2024 against Pensacola.

Next Game (Friday, May 23): Montgomery at Columbus, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP JR Ritchie (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jackson Baumeister (0-4, 8.22 ERA) for Montgomery.







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2025

Compton Cruises Columbus Past Montgomery in Thursday Night Doubleheader - Columbus Clingstones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.