Barons Win 4th Straight, Win 6-3 Over the Blue Wahoos

May 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons win their fourth straight road game and win 6-3 over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday night. Five Barons hitters provided enough offense, and a stingy bullpen pulled off the road win.

Spot starter Dalton Roach started his first game since 2022 and kept the Barons in the game. Roach went 3.0 innings, giving up four hits, one earned run, and two walks with five strikeouts. Relief pitcher Jordan Mikel (2-2, 5.66) gets the win, going 3.0 innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and no walks with four strikeouts.

Grant Taylor pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts. In his last four innings in relief, Taylor has pitched 4.0 innings, giving up only one hit, no runs, and no walks with nine strikeouts. Taylor has a 1.27 ERA this season. Andrew Dalquist pitched the eighth inning, giving up only one hit with a strikeout. Dalquist has a 1.16 ERA this season. Eric Adler closed out the game in the ninth, giving up just a hit with a strikeout for his first save of the season.

The Barons have been scoring early and often in this series, and it was no different in this game. In the top of the second inning, DJ Gladney reached on a fielding error with two outs and then stole second base. Mario Camilletti walked, Adam Hackenberg singled to right field, and the Barons took the early 1-0 lead. Pensacola tied the game in the bottom of the second inning on a Sam Praytor RBI single that scored Tony Bullard.

In the top of the third inning, Rikuu Nishida singles, then steals second base, his 16th of the season. Nishida takes third on a wild pitch, and Caden Connor singles on a ground ball to left field, scoring Nishida. The Barons took a 2-1 lead.

Gladney singled in the top of the fourth inning, and Camilletti walked, then the Barons pulled off the double steal and put runners at third and second. Nishida singled, scoring Gladney, and the Barons led 3-1. Connor singled, scoring Camilletti, and the Barons led 4-1. Wilfred Veras walked. Ryan Gilanie's two-RBI single scored Nishida and Connor, and the Barons took a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Shane Sasaki singled to left field, scoring Johnny Olmstead to cut the Barons' lead to 6-2. Praytor RBI single scored Bullard and trimmed the Barons' lead to 6-3.

In the Barons' win, Nishida went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Connor went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Gladney had two hits, two runs scored, and a stolen base.







