Eighth-Inning Grand Slam Hands Biscuits Fifth Straight Loss

COLUMBUS, GA - In another heartbreaking loss at Synovus Park, an eighth-inning grand slam from Geraldo Quintero handed the Montgomery Biscuits (21-22) their fifth straight loss to the Columbus Clingstones (21-21) on Friday night. The five-game skid is the Biscuits longest of the season.

Jackson Baumeister battled through a pair of runs in the first two innings in a six-inning start. He retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced and allowed two runs in six innings off six hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Down 2-0 in the sixth, Xavier Isaac smacked a two-run homer to tie the game at 2-2. Isaac clocked the ball just under the scoreboard in left field. The 21-year-old has three home runs in the last four games and five in 18 games.

Ricardo Genoves led off the eighth inning with a blast to left to put the Biscuits ahead for the first time, 3-2.

Geraldo Quintero smashed a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth, his second home run of the game, to put the Clingstones back in front, 6-3.

Willy Vasquez knocked in Colton Ledbetter to make it 6-4 before Austin Smith retired the side in the ninth. Vasquez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

The fifth game of the road series is on Friday night at Synovus Park. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Didier Fuentes is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 5:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







