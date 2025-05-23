Rada Runs Wild, But Trash Pandas Fall to Lookouts Friday 4-2

May 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Nelson Rada became the first player in Double-A this season to steal 20 bases on Friday night, but the Rocket City Trash Pandas (13-28) lost to the Chattanooga Lookouts (21-21) by a score of 4-2 at AT&T Field. Rada finished the game 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, and two steals. Sam Brown contributed to the offense with two doubles.

The Lookouts faced Rocket City starter Mitch Farris (L, 0-2) for the first time and quickly took the lead when Hector Rodriguez hit a solo home run down the right-field line, making it 1-0.

In the second inning, Farris recorded the first two outs, but after allowing a walk and a single, Rodriguez came up again and hit a two-run double down the left-field line, extending the Lookouts' lead to 3-0.

The Trash Pandas didn't get a hit until the top of the fourth inning when Brown hit a ground-rule double. Josh Crouch followed with a single, but both runners were stranded. In the fifth inning, Mac McCroskey hit a double down the right-field line with one out, and with two outs, Rada singled through the right side of the infield, bringing the Pandas on the scoreboard at 3-1. Rada then stole his 19th and 20th bases of the season but remained stranded at third.

The Lookouts added another run in the sixth inning against Farris. After he issued back-to-back walks to load the bases, Jared Southard came in and managed to get two outs, but Ethan O'Donnell drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center, making it 4-1. Farris completed 5.1 innings in his seventh start, allowing four runs on six hits, with three walks and seven strikeouts. His 49 strikeouts this season rank him tied for second in the Southern League. Chattanooga starter Jose Franco (W, 2-2) pitched five innings, giving up one run while striking out eight and walking two.

In the top of the eighth inning, Rada began with a walk and advanced to third on Brown's second double of the night. Myles Emmerson then hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Rada and cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Jose Quijada and former Lookout Sean Poppen pitched scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth for the Trash Pandas. In the top of the ninth, Rocket City brought the tying run to the plate after a walk by McCroskey, but Simon Miller (S, 3) struck out Denzer Guzman to end the game.

Brown went 2-for-3, marking his team-leading 12th multi-hit game, while McCroskey was 2-for-4. Rada has stolen 15 bases in May and is batting .313 this month, while Brown's average stands at .314 in May.

The Trash Pandas will face the Lookouts again on Saturday night in the fifth game of their six-game series. Rocket City will send right-hander Walbert Urena (0-3, 5.50) to the mound, while the Lookouts will counter with right-hander Ryan Cardona (1-2, 4.67). Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen live on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and at trashpandasbaseball.com

Even with the team out of town, the fun continues at Toyota Field as the Trash Pandas partner with Kissel Entertainment for the sixth annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair through May 25. The Fair will be open Tuesday-Friday at 4 pm, then at 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Armbands with access to all the rides cost $35 Friday-Sunday and $30 Tuesday-Thursday. Admission is $10 daily, and parking at Toyota Field is $5. Discounted wristbands are available if you purchase in advance before May 14. You can find more information by visiting kisselentertainment.com.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 to June 1, with promotions scheduled such as the first Tito's Dog Day, Friday and Saturday Night Fireworks, and the first appearance for Lunaticos de Rocket City and a Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Early Services.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2025

