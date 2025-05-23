Quintero's Eighth Inning Go-Ahead Grand Slam Sends Columbus to Fifth-Straight Win

May 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Geraldo Quintero did little but pose and admire his work as he sent a go-ahead grand slam deep into the night that powered the Columbus Clingstones (21-21) past the Montgomery Biscuits (21-22) in a thrilling 6-4 triumph on Friday night at Synovus Park. Columbus has won five-straight games, a new club record.

Decisive Plays: Columbus jumped in front early with an RBI double from Drew Compton in the first inning. Quintero smashed a solo home run (6) in the second inning that proved as a prelude for things to come. JR Ritchie held Montgomery scoreless until the sixth inning, when Xavier Isaac hit his second game-tying two-run home run in as many days. A solo home run from Ricardo Genoves vaulted the Biscuits in front 3-2 in the eighth inning. After a walk to Adam Zebrowski to load the bases, Quintero delivered the swing of the season for the Clingstones, blasting a grand slam home run (7) to right field to put the Clingstones ahead for good.

Key Contributors: Quintero (2-for-3, 2 HR, 5 RBI) was superhuman on Friday night for the Columbus offense. Ritchie (6.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) turned in the first quality start of his Double-A career in his home debut. For Montgomery, Isaac (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) had his third homer of the series while Willy Vasquez (3-for-4, 2 2B) had the Biscuits' only multi-hit game.

Noteworthy: Quintero recorded his second grand slam of his season, and second multi-homer game of his career. Columbus has four grand slams this season, the most in the Southern League. Columbus is back at .500 for the first time since April 23, when the team was 8-8.

Next Game (Saturday, May 24): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Didier Fuentes (0-4, 5.60 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Ty Johnson (2-0, 4.43 ERA) for Montgomery.







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.