Johnson Leads Way to Shutout Win, Biscuits Snap Five-Game Skid

May 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Ty Johnson

COLUMBUS, GA - Ty Johnson delivered five innings of one-hit ball with seven punchouts, and the Montgomery Biscuits (22-22) earned a 1-0 win against the Columbus Clingstones (21-22) on Saturday night at Synovus Park, snapping a five-game losing skid.

Johnson's seven strikeouts was one short of his season high, set on Sunday against Biloxi. The right hander has nine scoreless innings with two hits and three walks to go with 15 strikeouts in back-to-back spot starts.

The lone run came in the fourth inning. Matthew Etzel walked with the bases loaded to bring in Homer Bush Jr., who was hit by a pitch to start the frame. The two clubs combined for four hits with two apiece.

Three other pitchers chipped in to complete the shutout win. Keyshawn Askew tossed a pair of scoreless inning, working around a walk and a single in the seventh. Derrick Edington retired three straight hitters in the eighth, and JJ Goss earned his fifth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The series finale is on Sunday evening at Synovus Park. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Sears is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 5:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

