Barons Shut out Blue Wahoos Behind Five Strong Innings by Noah Schutlz

May 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Five shutout innings by Noah Schultz led the Birmingham Barons to a 2-0 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday night. The Barons pounded out 10 hits, but could only score two runs in the road win. The Barons have won five straight in the series in Pensacola.

Starting pitcher Schultz (3-2, 3.95) pitched five innings, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts. Jared Kelley gave up only one hit and three strikeouts. Zach Franklin pitched the eighth inning, striking out all three Blue Wahoos batters. Closer Peyton Pallette came in the ninth and recorded his league-leading eighth save of the season with two strikeouts.

The Barons scored at the top of the first inning without a hit. William Bergolla singled on a ground ball to left field, and Ryan Gallanie singled on a line drive to center field. With Wilfred Veras batting, the Barons pulled off a double steal, and a throwing error to third base went wide, and Bergolla scored on the play. It was Bergolla's 16th steal of the season.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Barons got a little insurance run in the game when Jacob Gonzalez hit a home run over the right field fence, and the Barons took a 2-0 lead. In the series with Pensacola, the Barons' pitching has been outstanding. The Barons' pitching staff has only given up seven earned runs for a 1.40 ERA in the series. The Barons' bullpen has only given up three runs in 20 innings in the series.

For the Barons, Bergolla went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base. Michael Turner went 3-for-4 in the Barons' win.







Southern League Stories from May 24, 2025

