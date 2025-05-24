Six-Run Sixth Earns Late-Night Win in Chattanooga on Saturday

May 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-28) endured a 69-minute rain delay on Saturday night in Chattanooga and then utilized a six-run sixth inning to secure an 8-5 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (21-22). The Trash Pandas recorded 11 hits and worked nine walks in a game that lasted 3 hours and 14 minutes, wrapping up at 11:38 PM ET. The win gives Rocket City a chance to earn a series split in the finale on Sunday.

The game finally commenced at 8:24 PM local time. Rocket City starter Walbert Urena (W, 1-3) retired the first two batters before allowing a single to Sal Stewart. The Lookouts' cleanup hitter, Ruben Ibarra, hit a 97 mph fastball from Urena 424 feet to left field for a two-run home run, making the score 2-0.

After the Trash Pandas left the bases loaded in the top of the third inning, the Lookouts also loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning. They took advantage of two errors and two walks to extend their lead to 3-0.

The Trash Pandas chased Lookouts starter Ryan Cardona from the game in the fourth inning and scored their first run thanks to three singles, including an RBI hit by Mac McCroskey.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning, the Trash Pandas erupted against reliever Donovan Benoit (L, 2-1). They started the inning with a leadoff double from Joe Redfield, followed by an RBI single from McCroskey. Mitch Daly and Caleb Ketchup added singles of their own, with Ketchup's infield hit scoring McCroskey from third base. Brooks Crawford entered the game and walked Nelson Rada, allowing Daly to score and tie the game. He then walked three consecutive batters-Sam Brown, Denzer Guzman, and Myles Emmerson-giving Rocket City a 6-4 lead. Brandon Komar, the Lookouts' third pitcher of the inning, hit Redfield to force home another run, making it 7-4 in favor of the Trash Pandas. Komar struck out the next two batters, but the six-run inning matched the biggest frame of the year for Rocket City.

Urena exited in the bottom of the sixth inning eligible for the win, having struck out seven batters over 5.0 innings, walking two, and allowing three earned runs on five hits.

In the seventh inning, the Rocket City offense added their 10th and 11th hits of the night to extend the lead to 8-4. With two outs, Rada singled, stole his league-leading 21st base, and then scored on a single by Brown.

Nick Jones pitched a scoreless sixth inning for Rocket City, striking out two. Brady Choban made his league-best 16th appearance, striking out three and walking two, while delivering 2.0 shutout innings to maintain the lead. Samy Natera Jr. allowed a run in the ninth inning but benefited from a critical double play behind him that thwarted a potential rally and secured the 8-5 victory.

McCroskey reached base safely four times, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two walks, two stolen bases, and a run scored. Rada walked twice, scored twice, drove in a run, and registered two runs. Brown went 2-for-3, marking his 13th multi-hit game of the year, with two walks, one RBI, and one run scored. Guzman, Emmerson, and Daly all reached base twice.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will conclude their six-game series on Sunday at AT&T Field. Rocket City will send right-hander Joel Hurtado (3-3, 3.22) to the mound, while the Lookouts will counter with right-hander Chase Burns (3-1, 1.88). Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen live on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and at trashpandasbaseball.com

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 to June 1, with promotions scheduled such as the first Tito's Dog Day, Friday and Saturday Night Fireworks, and the first appearance for Lunaticos de Rocket City and a Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Early Services.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.