Clingstones Shut out Again Despite Spectacular Debut from Sears

May 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - Brett Sears turned in 6.0 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut but received no run support from the Columbus Clingstones' (21-23) offense in another 1-0 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (23-22) on Sunday evening at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: The lone run of the game was scored on a wild pitch from Shay Schanaman that scored Kamren James in the seventh inning. Both Sears and Duncan Davitt opened the game with 6.0 scoreless frames.

Key Contributors: Sears (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO) continued his remarkable run in his first professional season. Davitt (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO) matched Sears and set up his bullpen of Dan Hammer and Sam Hartman to complete the shutout.

Noteworthy: Columbus falls to 0-6 on Sundays and 0-5 in series finales. All five of the Clingstones' shutout losses have come in weekend contests. Montgomery won each of the last two games without an RBI hit, scoring a run on Saturday with a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch on Sunday.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 27): Columbus at Chattanooga, 7:15 pm ET at AT&T Field. Radio Broadcast: 7:00 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. Columbus is 2-4 against Chattanooga this season.

