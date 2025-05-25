Barons Sweep Series with the Blue Wahoos, Win 6-2 over Pensacola

The Birmingham Barons pounded out 11 hits to win 6-2 over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Jacob Burke, Jacob Gonzalez, and Adam Hackenberg hit home runs for the Barons as they sweep the Blue Wahoos in the 6-game series. The last time the Barons swept a series was on May 26, 2024, at Biloxi in a six-game series.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens (5-0, 4.20) goes five innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and three walks with five strikeouts. Gowens has five wins on the season and is tied for first in wins in the Southern League. Max Roberts, Tyler Davis, Garrett Schoenle, and Eric Adler went the last four innings, giving up only three hits, no runs, and two walks with four strikeouts.

In the top of the third inning, Burke homered over the left field fence for his second home run of the season, and the Barons led 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning, a Mark Coley II sacrifice fly scored Nathan Martorella, a Dalvy Rosario RBI single scored Kemp Alderman, and the Blue Wahoos took a 2-1 lead. Hackenberg singled on an infield single in the top of the fifth inning. Rikuu Nishida singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Hackenberg. The Barons tied the game at 2-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Gonzalez hit his fourth home run of the season on a deep fly ball to right center, and the Barons took a 3-2 lead that they would not give up. In the top of the seventh inning, Hackenberg hit a home run over the left center field fence and the Barons led 4-2. In the top of the eighth inning, Caden Connor's RBI single scored Ryan Galanie, and Mario Camilletti's RBI single to right field scored Galanie, and the Barons led 6-2.

Gonzalez, Hackenberg, and Burke had two hits and solo home runs.







