Wilken, Lara Play Hero as Shuckers Snatch Six-Run Comeback Win over Smokies

May 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - Brock Wilken's walk-off fielder's choice in the ninth capped off a six-run comeback and gave the Biloxi Shuckers (28-17) an improbable 7-6 win over the Knoxville Smokies (20-23) at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday night. The game also featured multiple defensive web gems, including Luis Lara's sixth outfield assist of the season, tied for the most in Double-A.

The Smokies struck first with three first-inning runs coming on an RBI groundout from Darius Hill and a two-RBI single from Haydn McGeary. In the second, the Shuckers made it 3-1 on a Garrett Spain RBI single to right at 104 MPH, marking the third ball of the inning that left the bat at more than 100. In the third, the Smokies struck back with an RBI single from McGeary, part of his three-RBI day. A two-run home run from Ethan Hearn in the sixth made it 6-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Shuckers made it 6-2 when an error allowed Luke Adams to score from third. With two outs, Darrien Miller made it 6-3 with an RBI ground-rule double to right with two outs. The next batter, Garrett Spain, made it 6-5 with a two-RBI ground rule double to right. A fielding error then allowed Spain to score from third, tying the game at six.

Luis Lara then kept the game tied in the eighth when he cut down Ethan Hearn at the plate, trying to score from second. The outfield assist, his sixth of the season, marked his second of the week. In the ninth, Justin Yeager worked around a walk and a single with one out to keep the game tied with a flyout to center and a looking strikeout at a 96 MPH fastball. In the bottom of the ninth, the Shuckers loaded the bases on a pair of errors, a single and an intentional walk before Luke Adams scored on Brock Wilken's fielder's choice. Yeager (1-2) earned the win while AJ Puckett (1-4) took the loss.

Luis Lara (2-for-4) and Garrett Spain (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances while Mike Boeve drew a season-high three walks.

