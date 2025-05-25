Pandas 'Burns'ed by Lookouts

May 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Starting pitcher Chase Burns (W, 4-1) fired five innings of one-run ball to defeat Rocket City for the second time in a week as the Lookouts defeated the Trash Pandas 7-2 Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. The win gave the Lookouts the series victory as Chattanooga took four of six games.

Rocket City struck first for the second consecutive day, taking a 1-0 lead against the Lookouts and top Cincinnati Reds prospect Chase Burns. The Tennessee product struck out the side in the first inning, but David Calabrese singled with one out in the second inning and stole second base to get into scoring position. Mac McCroskey continued his strong road trip with a two-out single that went back through the middle, scoring Calabrese.

Joel Hurtado (L, 3-4) made his second start of the series on Sunday, experiencing mixed results throughout the game. He allowed only one base runner in the first three scoreless innings but struggled during a 32-pitch fourth inning. Sal Stewart opened the bottom of the fourth with a double and later scored to tie the game on a single by Ruben Ibarra. Jay Allen II drew a one-out walk, and both he and Ethan O'Donnell advanced into scoring position due to a balk by Hurtado. Dominic Pitelli capitalized on the opportunity with a two-run single that went over the first base bag, putting the Lookouts ahead 3-1.

Hurtado exited after pitching four innings, during which he gave up three runs on four hits, walked three, and struck out three, throwing 43 of his 79 pitches for strikes.

Jose Quijada took over for Rocket City in the bottom of the fifth inning. He retired the first batter but allowed the next three to reach base, including a two-run double by Ruben Ibarra that made it 5-1. Kelvin Cáceres then relieved Quijada and surrendered an RBI double to O'Donnell, followed by an RBI single from Pitelli, increasing the score to 7-1.

Burns, the second-overall pick in last year's draft, set a new career high by striking out 10 Trash Pandas batters, walking none, and allowing one run on three hits.

Josh Crouch added a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning, his second of the series and third of the season, bringing the score to 7-2.

The Lookouts had 10 hits for the contest with Pitelli finishing 3-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base. Ibarra was 2-4 with a double, run and three RBI giving him seven runs batted in for the series. Second baseman Edwin Arroyo finished 2-3 for the game as well.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday night for the first game of a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM, with the pitching matchup yet to be determined. Tuesday is Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night, where all ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes for the duration of the game at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans aged 21 and older. It is also the Decatur-Morgan County Hometown Throwdown. Support the Chamber's One Vision Foundation with an optional donation when purchasing Decatur-Morgan County Hometown Throwdown tickets. At the end of the Hometown Throwdown Series, presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, the Trash Pandas Foundation will present an additional donation based on the number of fans in attendance! Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen live on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and at trashpandasbaseball.com

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 to June 1, with promotions scheduled such as the first Tito's Dog Day, Friday and Saturday Night Fireworks, and the first appearance for Lunaticos de Rocket City and a Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Early Services.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







