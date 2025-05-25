Biscuits Notch Second Straight 1-0 Win over Clingstones

May 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits congratulate Kamren James after scoring the game's lone run

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (23-22) won 1-0 for the second straight night over the Columbus Clingstones (21-23) on Sunday evening at Synovus Park.

Duncan Davitt worked six innings of one-hit ball to set the tone in his second start of the week. The 25-year-old finished with no walks and seven strikeouts. He lowered to a 3.00 ERA over 48 innings.

Dan Hammer improved to a 2-1 record with two shutout innings. He worked around one walk and struck out four in the seventh and eighth innings.

Kamren James walked to lead off the eighth, advanced to second base on a bunt, to third base on a flyout, and then scored on a wild pitch.

Jack Hartman picked up his second save, battling through a single and a walk in the ninth.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game home series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Riverwalk Stadium.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

