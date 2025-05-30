Montgomery Secures Series over Pensacola

May 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (27-22) clinched the series with the 3-1 win in game four against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (23-26).

Montgomery opened the contest with a single from Homer Bush Jr. Back-to-back doubles from Matthew Etzel and Brayden Taylor managed to bring Bush Jr. and Etzel around for the early 2-0 lead.

Jackson Baumeister is credited with the win. In 2.2 innings pitched, Baumeister had one strikeout and two hits allowed.

Cooper Kinney had another multi-hit night. The single and double marks three multi-hit performances in the last four games. Kinney has had at least one hit in his last five games.

A string of walked batters loaded the bases in the eighth. The Biscuits managed to earn some insurance as Kinney was hit by a pitch to secure the 3-1 victory.

The fifth game of the home series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Dax Fulton is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







Southern League Stories from May 30, 2025

