Etzel's Home Run Gives Biscuits 3-1 Win over Pensacola

May 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (25-22) knocked off the Blue Wahoos (23-24) two take a two-game lead in the first pair of nights in the series.

Lightning struck twice for Matthew Etzel as he lifted a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The smash to right-field marks back-to-back games with a home run for the Outfielder.

A pair of hits from Tatem Levins and Willy Vasquez helped to add on as Levins made it home to give the Biscuits a three-run lead. Pensacola responded with one run in the sixth, but could not match it any further.

Brody Hopkins was dealing from the mound. Hopkins tallied eight strikeouts, and only allowed three hits in his five innings.

The third game of the home series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Evan Fitterer is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

