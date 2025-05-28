Bullpen Brilliant in 3-2 Win over Shuckers

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (15-29) returned to Toyota Field for the first time since May 11 and picked up a 3-2 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers (28-18) on Wednesday night. All three of the Pandas' runs came in the fifth inning, ignited by a solo home run from Cole Fontenelle. The Trash Pandas struck out seven over the final 4.1 innings of one-run ball.

Starting pitchers Sam Aldegheri and Alexander Cornielle dueled over the first four innings, with Rocket City catcher Myles Emmerson tallying the only hit in the second inning. The Shuckers loaded the bases in the fourth inning, after two walks and a hit by pitch, but Aldegheri struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.

Biloxi managed to score a run in the top of the fifth. Bladimir Restituyo reached base on a dropped third strike, stole second, and scored on a throwing error by first baseman Sam Brown with two outs, making the score 1-0. Aldegheri left the game after getting tangled up with Biloxi's Mike Boeve at first base, finishing with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing one unearned run, no hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts.

Fontenelle sparked the Rocket City rally in the bottom of the fifth with a 397-foot home run over the right field wall, tying the game at 1-1. With two outs, Madison native and former Bob Jones High School star Mitch Daly recorded his first hit at Toyota Field, placing runners on first and second. Nelson Rada then singled to bring home David Calabrese, extending his hitting streak to six games and giving the Pandas a 2-1 lead. Sam Brown followed up with a single that scored Daly, increasing the lead to 3-1.

Nick Jones (W, 1-2) took over for Aldegheri and would earn his first win of the season, but did give up a leadoff home run to Brock Wilken, the league's top home run hitter, to start the sixth inning, cutting the lead to 3-2.

The Trash Pandas bullpen finished strong, striking out six of the final ten batters. Overall, Rocket City pitchers recorded 14 strikeouts. Jose Quijada (H, 2) pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, while Jared Southard (S, 2) closed the game with four strikeouts over 2.0 innings in his league-leading 17th appearance.

Wednesday night's win marked the first time Rocket City has won this season when scoring less than four runs in a game.

The Trash Pandas and Shuckers will face off in a doubleheader on Thursday, featuring two seven-inning games. Game one starts at 4:05 pm, with game two beginning roughly 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Tickets will grant fans access to both games, and the gates will open at 3:00 pm. The Trash Pandas will start right-handed pitcher Walbert Urena (1-3, 5.49) in game one and right-handed pitcher Jesus Cruz (0-0, 1.29) in game two. The Shuckers will send out right-handed pitcher Brett Wichrowski (0-0, 3.21) for the first game and left-handed pitcher Nate Peterson (5-3, 3.18) for the second game.

