Game Info: Wednesday, May 28 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (14-29, 4 th SL North, 11.0 GB) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (28-17, 1 st SL South, +3.5 GB)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Sam Aldegheri (2-2, 4.81) // RHP Alexander Cornielle (2-0, 1.93)

GAME: 44 of 137 - Home Game: 21 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Wednesday, May 28 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Please keep your pet on a leash or in a carrier. No special ticket is required! Waivers are available at the Pepsi Gates for a $1 donation to the Sartec K-9 Unit for each dog. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas begin a six-game homestand with game one of a six-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field ... The clubs will meet 12 times this season, and this is the first of two series against the Shuckers in 2025, with the Pandas making a return trip to Biloxi, July 22-27 ... Rocket City is coming off of a 4-8 road trip to Pensacola (2-4) and Chattanooga

(2-4) ... All-time the Shuckers lead the series 30-25, and were 12-6 against Rocket City in 2024..

TRASH PANDAS DROP SERIES FINALE IN CHATTANOOGA: Chase Burns led the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-2 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The top prospect for the Reds won his second game of the series and fourth of the season, striking out a career-high 10 while allowing only one run on three hits. The Lookouts secured the series by winning four out of six games against the Trash Pandas. Rocket City initially took a 1-0 lead, but the Lookouts responded with three runs in the fourth inning, aided by a two-run single

from Dominic Pitelli. Josh Crouch contributed a solo home run in the seventh. Rocket City finished the 12-game road trip with a 4-8 record.

ROSTER MOVES: On Tuesday, the Angels placed Rocket City LHP Houston Harding on the 60-day Injured List. The lefty out of Mississippi State last appeared in a game on May 11 ... On Wednesday, the Angels activated INF Cole Fontenelle from the Development List, placing the Trash Pandas roster at 27 active players

HOMECOMING FOR MITCH DALY: On May 20,, the Trash Pandas added INF Mitch Daly, who attended Madison's Bob Jones High School. He was a four-year starter at shortstop and ranked as the top shortstop in Alabama, signing with Texas and eventually finishing his college career at Kentucky. Daly moved eight times as a kid, was born in Fort Hood, TX, and was the son of a four-star General in the United States Army, Edward Daly. This week will be his first experience playing at Toyota Field.

JUST A WALK IN THE PARK: After nine walks on Saturday night, Rocket City has drawn 188 walks this season, ranking 2nd in the Southern League (to Biloxi, 226) and 7th in all the minors.

RADA IS RUNNING WILD: CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 8 months, leads all of Double-A with 22 stolen bases this season, including 17 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 22), OBP (1st, .404), batting average (9th, .276), and walks (T-3rd, 29)

"MAY" BE A GOOD MONTH FOR BROWN AND RADA: Over 21 games in May, Sam Brown is 4th in the league in batting at .312 (24-for-77), with eight extra-base hits, and 12 RBIs, and Nelson Rada is 3rd in batting at .314 (22-for-70). This month, Rada leads all of Double-A and is 4th in MiLB with 17 stolen bases.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU: INF Sam Brown has reached base safely in 27 of his last 32 games since April 18, posting a .327 batting average (36-for-110), tops in the Southern in batting over that time. Brown ranks among the league leaders in doubles (T-5th, 8), batting average (7th, .281), OBP (6th, .378), hits (8th, 41), and OPS (9th, .762). Defensively, Brown hasn't committed an error in 42 games, which is T-1st (w/PNS Nathan Martorella) in the Southern League.

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE AGAIN: Over the last two weeks, Denzer Guzman is T-2nd in the Southern League with 10 RBI, recording three doubles and a home run on May 22 at Chattanooga. The 21-year-old now ranks among the Southern League leaders in RBI (4th, 25), doubles (T-5th, 8), extra-base hits (T-8th, 13), and home runs (T-10th, 5).

NEED TO SCORE FOUR: The Trash Pandas have won 14 games this season, scoring four or more runs in each victory. They are 14-8 when scoring four or more runs and 0-21 when scoring three runs or fewer.

BUSY BULLPEN ARMS: Three Rocket City relievers rank in appearances among the top six of the Southern League. Jared Southard and Brady Choban are T-1st with 16. Samy Natera Jr. is T-5th with 15 outings. Natera is also T-7th with four saves.

C-MO TO TRIPLE-A: The LA Angel's top prospect and eighth-overall pick in the 2024 draft, Christian Moore, was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 20. The former All-American at Tennessee heads west riding a seven-game hitting streak and has been on base in 16 of his last 17 games, batting .302 (19-for-63).

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with four quality starts and ranks among the Southern League leaders in several categories, including ERA (10th, 3.51), innings pitched (1st, 48.2), WHIP (10th, 1.27), and wins (T-10th, 3).

BACK TO THE ROOST: Former Rocket City Trash Panda RHP Coleman Crow returns to Toyota Field for the first time since 2023. Crow spent the 2022 and part of the 2023 seasons with the Pandas. In 2022, Crow made 24 starts, compiling a 9-3 record with a 4.85 ERA over 128 innings, striking out 128 batters. He was the Southern League's June Pitcher of the Month. Crow had a strong start, going 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 innings over four starts. In June 2023, the Angels traded Crow and fellow pitcher Landon Marceaux to the New York Mets in exchange for infielder Eduardo Escobar.

BUTTS AND SAUCE: On Monday, Trash Pandas announced two new alternate identities for 2025, paying homage to the long history of BBQ in Alabama, the Bama Butts and Alabama White Sauce! The identities and specialty uniforms will be worn during a delicious, slow-cooked, and saucy weekend at Toyota Field on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14. The BBQ Weekend at Toyota Field will be highlighted by "Best Pork Butt" and "Best White Sauce" contests.







