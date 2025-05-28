Shuckers Fall to Trash Pandas in Series Opener

MADISON, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (28-18) dropped a series-opener to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (15-29), 3-2, at Toyota Field on Wednesday night. The game marked the Shuckers' second consecutive one-run game and 14th of the season decided by two runs or less.

Both teams went scoreless into the fifth in a pitcher's duel between Shuckers starter Alexander Cornielle and Trash Pandas starter Sam Aldegheri. In the fifth, the Shuckers struck first without a hit when a throwing error on a Mike Boeve groundball to first allowed Bladimir Restituyo to score from third, making it 1-0. The Trash Pandas struck back in the bottom of the fifth with a lead-off home run from Cole Fontenelle and took a 3-1 lead with back-to-back RBI singles from Nelson Rada and Sam Brown. Brock Wilken then made it a one-run game in the sixth with a lead-off solo home run to right, his league-leading 12 th of the season. Nick Jones (1-2) earned the win for Rocket City while Alexander Cornielle (2-1) took the loss for the Shuckers. Jared Southard picked up his second save of the season.

Despite the loss, Alexander Cornielle pitched into the sixth inning for the third time in his last four starts and struck out six, his second-most in a start this season. Out of the bullpen, the Shuckers were led by Mark Manfredi, who recorded four strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings and Will Childers, who struck out a batter in a perfect ninth. Mike Boeve (1-for-3, 3B, BB) was the only Shucker to reach base multiple times.

The series continues on Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m. at Toyota Field. Brett Wichrowski (0-0, 3.21) is slated to start game one for the Shuckers against Walbert Urena (1-3, 5.49). The Shuckers have tabbed Nate Peterson (5-3, 3.18) to start game two against Jesus Cruz (0-0, 1.29). Both games are scheduled to be seven innings. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m.

