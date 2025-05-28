Welcome Home: Daly Returns to the Rocket City

May 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Mitch Daly's baseball career started in Madison as a Bob Jones Patriot before taking him to Texas, Kentucky, and the rest of the country, chasing his dream of playing in the Major Leagues. Wednesday marks his return to Madison, making his home debut for the Rocket City Trash Pandas after five years away from North Alabama.

Daly was assigned to the Trash Pandas on May 20, and he made his debut the following day on the road in Chattanooga, but his baseball career in Madison goes back much further than that.

Daly was a star at Bob Jones, hitting .321 in his junior year and helping lead the Patriots as Alabama Runners-up in 2019. The 2020 team was a favorite to win a state title in the Covid-shortened season, in which Daly hit .344.

"Coach Smith and Bob Jones, it was a great experience," Daly said. "We had some great seasons, and we learned a lot."

Daly is one of three 2020 Bob Jones graduates currently playing in Double-A. Caden Rose (Portland SeaDogs) and Dylan Ray (Amarillo Sod Poodles) shined for the Patriots alongside Daly.

"I think that was one of the great things at Bob Jones; it was just a competitive environment. That's where we first learned how to win and become winners... Seeing what Caden and D-Ray are doing in pro ball right now... It's inspiring to me."

After graduating from Bob Jones, Daly headed to Austin to play college baseball for the Texas Longhorns. His freshman season was stellar. He hit .316 and added 31 RBI, helping the Horns to a 50-17 record and the College World Series semifinals.

Daly remained an everyday starter in 2022 and 2023, making another College World Series and Super Regional in respective years. Following the 2023 season, he transferred to Kentucky.

As a Wildcat, Daly broke out, starring on both sides of the ball. He hit .300 with seven home runs and 45 RBI while also making the SEC All-Defensive team as a third baseman. The Wildcats made the College World Series for the first time in program history. Daly helped the Wildcats to their first-ever victory in Omaha, going 2-5 with an RBI en route to a 5-4 extra-innings victory over NC State.

Reflecting on his time with Texas and Kentucky, Daly said, "Just being in those programs, around such good players, just learning the ins and outs of how to play the game the right way, the standards that are in those programs, you know, really set you up to be on your own in pro ball." Not only was Daly set up for pro ball, he was about to be playing it.

Daly signed with the Los Angeles Angels on July 22, 2024. He was assigned to their Single-A affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers, where he spent the rest of the 2024 season. He started 2025 with the 66ers before being transferred to the Salt Lake Bees in Triple-A. On May 20, Daly was transferred to the Trash Pandas, becoming the first Huntsville-area product to play for the club.

"It means a ton," Daly said. "The dream is to play professional baseball and to get an opportunity with the Angels, to come here and represent, you know, Madison, Huntsville, Rocket City; it's pretty special."

Daly talked about what it meant to be back home, saying, "I think a lot of family is coming in for [my debut] ... This is home for me. The first thing I did when I got back here was go over to Crickets in Madison and have some wings. So, it feels great to be home."

When asked about his goals with the Trash Pandas, Daly focused on "growing as a team player." He added, "When you focus on the team and not as much on yourself and personal accolades, I think everything just falls into place how it should."

He also spoke about perseverance, saying, "There are a lot of ups and downs along the journey, but those are for the best. You learn so much through failure... You continue to push and stay persistent. That's kind of been the main theme of my career: to keep going."

In his first at-bat at Toyota Field, Daly says he hopes not to feel too many emotions. "Got to worry about the at-bat," he said. "Just grateful, blessed to be in this position and have my family here. It's the best support system."

Daly makes his Toyota Field debut on Wednesday, May 28, against the Biloxi Shuckers. He returns to Madison five years to the month after his high school graduation.







Southern League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.