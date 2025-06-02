Aldegheri Recalled by Angels, Blankenhorn Begins Rehab Assignment

June 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels made the following roster moves on Monday, impacting the Rocket City Trash Pandas. They have recalled left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri, who will be joining the team in Boston. Additionally, outfielder Travis Blankenhorn has begun a rehabilitation assignment with the ACL Angels.

This season, Aldegheri has made nine starts for the Trash Pandas, compiling a 2-2 record with a 4.20 ERA over 49.1 innings pitched. He has struck out 48 while issuing 27 walks. The southpaw was scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener in Birmingham and was the only member of Rocket City's roster currently on Los Angeles' 40-man roster.

Last year, Aldegheri had a record of 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA (13.0 IP - 7 ER) and 10 strikeouts over three starts for the Angels. He made his Major League debut on August 30 against Seattle, allowing two earned runs on six hits, along with two walks and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched (loss: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HR, 2 HBP).

He earned his first Major League win in his second career start on September 6 at Texas, becoming the first Italian-born player to win a Major League game since Cleveland's Marino Pieretti in 1949. Aldegheri is the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to play in the Majors. He is also the fifth Italian-born pitcher in MLB history, the first since Marino Pieretti in 1950; however, the earlier four pitchers had moved to the United States during their childhood.

Overall, Aldegheri became the eighth Italian-born player in Major League history and the first since Seattle's Alex Liddi (2011-2013). He is the first Italian-born player in the history of the Angels franchise. Aldegheri was acquired by the Angels and George Klassen from Philadelphia in exchange for right-handed pitcher Carlos Estévez on July 27. He compiled a record of 6-9 and a 3.59 ERA (95.1 IP - 38 ER) with 134 strikeouts in 19 starts between High-A Jersey Shore (PHI), Double-A Reading (PHI), and Rocket City.

Veteran outfielder Travis Blankenhorn has appeared in 17 games for Rocket City, batting .145 (9-for-62) with four doubles seven walks, and has one outfield assist. Blankenhorn was placed on the 7-day Injured List on May 10.

The Trash Pandas hit the road to face the North Division-leading Birmingham Barons in a six-game series that gets underway on Tuesday with a 6:00 first pitch. Rocket City fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen live on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2 and at trashpandasbaseball.com

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Pensacola Blue Wahoos June 10-15, which is the front end of a two-week homestand that includes games against the Chattanooga Lookouts June 17-22. The series against Pensacola includes BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On each night, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms as the Bama Butts on the 13th, then the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will also follow the game on the 14th.

Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.