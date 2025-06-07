Biscuits Late Surge Comes up Short in 8-5 Loss to Shuckers

June 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (29-27) came to life late but fell short in an 8-5 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (34-22) on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers took the series with three straight wins.

After falling behind 7-0, the Biscuits scored all five of their runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Tres Barrera and Gregory Barrios each drew walks with the bases loaded to score first two runs. Hunter Stovall capped off the three-run seventh with an RBI on a fielder's choice.

Tatem Levins smacked a two-run blast out to left field to make it 7-5 in the eighth. It was his second home run of the season. Biloxi added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning before closing out the 8-5 win.

The series finale is on Sunday evening at Keesler Federal Park. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Alexander Cornielle is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 5:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







