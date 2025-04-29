Shuckers Add UTL Jheremy Vargas from High-A Wisconsin

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that UTL Jeremy Vargas has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and will wear No. 4. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 28 players.

Vargas, who was originally a member of the Shuckers' Opening Day roster, went 3-for-15 over 4 games with the Shuckers. He recorded hits in 3 of 4 games with 2 outfield assists.

