Miller, Wahoos Walk Their Way to 3-2 Win over Barons
April 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Birmingham, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos began their longest road trip of the season with an unusual 3-2 win over the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday night.
The Blue Wahoos (16-6) drew a season-high 11 walks, but managed only two hits and went 0-for-11 with men in scoring position against a stingy Barons (11-10) pitching staff. In the end, the Jake Thompson delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning that proved to be the difference as the Blue Wahoos improved upon the best record in Double-A.
In the early innings, Pensacola starter Jacob Miller was the star. The righty was perfect through 4.1 innings and faced the minimum through 6.0 innings, ultimately becoming the first Blue Wahoos pitcher in 2025 to pitch into the seventh inning.
The Blue Wahoos couldn't fully capitalize on the wildness of Barons starter Hagen Smith, but scratched across a run on a bases-loaded walk to Sam Praytor in the fourth inning and added another on a Josh Zamora sacrifice fly in the fifth.
The Barons manufactured a rally against Miller in the seventh, getting a leadoff infield single from Rikuu Nishida and an RBI double from William Bergolla to get on the board. A one-out RBI single from Wilfred Veras tied the game, but reliever Josh White (W, 4-0) stranded the potential go-ahead run in scoring position as he escaped the jam.
Praytor led off the top of the ninth with a leadoff single against Tyler Davis (L, 0-3), just the second Pensacola hit of the night. Shane Sasaki followed with a walk, and both runners advanced on a Jared Serna groundout before Thompson lifted his sacrifice fly to left field for a 3-2 Blue Wahoos lead.
Dale Stanavich (S, 4) worked around a leadoff hit batsman in the bottom of the ninth to earn his league-leading fourth save.
The Blue Wahoos return to action on Wednesday morning as they play an Education Day game against the Barons. First pitch from Regions Field is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 10:55 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
