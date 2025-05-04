Barons Split Doubleheader with Blue Wahoos
May 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
The Birmingham Barons split a doubleheader with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 3,611 at Regions Field on Saturday. The Barons won 4-0 in Game 1 and lost 4-1 in Game 2.
In Game 1, after a rain delay, the start time was pushed past 6:00 p.m., and the Barons came out strong in the opener. Right-hander Grant Taylor delivered three scoreless innings, and relievers Jake Palisch and Peyton Pallette combined to complete a two-hit shutout.
Offensively, Birmingham capitalized on a dropped third strike in the second inning, with RBI singles from Adam Hackenberg and Jacob Burke. Jacob Gonzale added a two-run double in the fifth to secure the 4-0 victory.
In the nightcap, Pensacola responded with a 4-1 win. The Blue Wahoos took an early lead with a first-inning sacrifice fly by Nathan Martorella. The Barons tied it in the second inning with back-to-back doubles from Gonzalez and Nick Podkul.
However, Pensacola pulled ahead in the sixth inning, aided by a misplayed pop fly and an RBI single from Mark Coley II. Barons starter Shane Murphy pitched well, but the offense couldn't muster a comeback.
