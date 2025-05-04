Trash Pandas Take Series from Smokies with Doubleheader Sweep on Sunday

May 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - After back-to-back rainouts on Friday and Saturday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-16) swept a doubleheader against the Knoxville Smokies (12-13) on Sunday afternoon, winning 6-3 and 8-2 at Covenant Health Park. Sam Brown led the offense, going 5-for-8 with two triples, two doubles, and four RBIs, contributing to the team's 14 runs over 14 innings. With this sweep, the Trash Pandas secured their first series victory by winning three out of five games against the Smokies.

This Sunday sweep marked the first time Rocket City has secured a doubleheader sweep since defeating Birmingham on May 29, 2024, at Regions Field. The two starters on Sunday, George Klassen and Joel Hurtado, combined to allow just one run over 10.1 innings, striking out nine and walking just one. Over the last 11 games, Rocket City starters have a 2.41 ERA.

In the first game, Klassen (W, 1-2) made his team-leading sixth start. The 23-year-old from Port Washington, WI, flirted with perfection, retiring 13 consecutive Smokies to begin the game before allowing a base runner in the fifth inning due to a one-out walk.

Despite some early misfortune, the Trash Pandas broke through in the fourth inning when Knoxville starter Grant Kipp's (L, 2-2) luck ran out. Nelson Rada kicked off a big fourth inning with a single, and with one out, the Pandas strung together four consecutive hits, highlighted by a two-run triple from Brown and a solo home run by David Calabrese, giving them a 4-0 lead. The homer was his second in two games.

In the bottom of the fifth, Klassen received a visit from the trainer but continued pitching. The walk to Ethan Hearn marked Knoxville's first base runner, and Jordan Nwogu disrupted the no-hit bid with a double down the left-field line. Casey Opitz then singled up the middle, scoring Hearn and narrowing the score to 4-1. Klassen pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run and one hit while walking one batter and striking out five. He currently leads the Southern League with 34 strikeouts this season.

Rocket City added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh, extending their lead to 6-1. Christian Moore reached base for the second time and advanced to third on Rada's double. A hit-by-pitch of Cole Fontenelle loaded the bases for Brown, who capped his four-hit game with a two-RBI single up the middle. Brown finished game one 4-for-4 with two triples, a double, and four RBIs.

Jesus Cruz (H, 1) made his organizational debut in the sixth inning, pitching a scoreless frame and earning a hold. Jared Southard entered the game in the seventh inning but allowed a two-run home run by Jaylen Palmer, making the final score in the first game 6-3.

In the second game, pitching dominated until the Trash Pandas pulled away in the seventh inning. Hurtado (W, 2-1) continued to pitch well, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one.

The Trash Pandas scored first and added runs in the fourth inning. Denzer Guzman walked, and Brown hit a double, setting up an RBI fielder's choice from Myles Emmerson and an RBI single by Calabrese.

The team batted around in the top of the seventh, extending their lead to 8-0. Caleb Ketchup led off with what appeared to be a home run to left field but settled for a triple. Pitcher Zac Leigh walked the next two batters to load the bases for Guzman, who smacked a two-run double to kick off the scoring that inning. Another hit-by-pitch of Fontenelle loaded the bases again. The Smokies recorded two outs, but with two down, Sonny DiChiara launched the team's first grand slam of the year, bringing the score to 8-0. This was DiChiara's third home run of the season, which measured 429 feet.

Hurtado tossed 5.0 shutout innings on four hits, walking one and striking out four. The 24-year-old now ranks sixth in the league with a 2.03 ERA.

Brady Choban (H, 3) worked a scoreless sixth inning and picked up his third hold. Knoxville scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Trash Pandas completed the sweep with an 8-2 victory.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Madison for a six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits starting on Tuesday at Toyota Field. The first game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, featuring Rocket City left-hander Mitch Farris (0-0, 3.63 ERA) starting for the Trash Pandas. Fans can watch the game on Bally Live and MiLB.tv or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

Tuesday's Promotions

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Private Clyde Mays Whiskey Tasting: Elevate your game day experience with an exclusive private Clyde Mays tasting. Indulge in the rich flavors of Alabama's award-winning whiskey and enjoy access inside our SportsMed Stadium Club for the best views and vibes. Click HERE to get your private Clyde Mays Tasting Tickets.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.