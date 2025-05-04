Clingstones Fall 6-1 in Series Finale to Biloxi

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (9-17) fell behind early and did not have the offensive juice to rally back in a 6-1 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (15-12) on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Leading 1-0 in the third inning, Biloxi expanded its lead on a two-run home run from Brock Wilken. A three-run fifth inning put the Shuckers comfortably ahead. Columbus scored its first run on an RBI sacrifice fly from David McCabe in the seventh inning.

Key Contributors: Cal Conley (2-for-5), Ethan Workinger (2-for-5), and Keshawn Ogans (2-for-4, R, 2B) all had multi-hit games for the Clingstones. For Biloxi, Wilken hit his fourth home run this season against Columbus and Stiven Cruz (Win, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO) picked up his first win of the season.

Noteworthy: Columbus drops to 0-4 on Sundays, 0-5 in day games, and 0-3 in series finales. Workinger finished the series hitting .363 (8-for-22) with a double, four home runs, and 9 RBIs. Hayden Harris extended his scoreless streak to nine games with a scoreless eighth inning.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 6): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. Both starters are TBD.

