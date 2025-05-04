Wilken's Fifth Homer, Dominant Pitching Lead Shuckers to Win in Finale

COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers (15-12) built an early advantage and cruised to a 6-1 win over the Columbus Clingstones (9-17) at Synovus Park on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Shuckers earned a 5-1 series win, scoring 43 runs during the week. The 43 runs are tied for the sixth-most in a series in franchise history.

The Shuckers struck first in the second with an RBI single from Jheremy Vargas. In the third, Brock Wilken smashed a two-run shot off the scoreboard in left, making it 3-0. The Shuckers then used a two-RBI single from Zavier Warren and an RBI single from Ethan Murray to extend the lead to 6-0. The Clingstones got their only run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from David McCabe that was hauled in by a leaping catch into the center field wall from Luis Lara.

On the mound, Shuckers' starter Brett Wichrowski, making his season debut, struck out four over 3.0 shutout innings on 47 pitches. Stiven Cruz (1-0), who earned the win, followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, dropping his season ERA to 1.23. Kaleb Bomwan then finished the game with two shutout innings with two strikeouts. Didier Fuentes (0-2) took the loss for Columbus. At the plate, seven of the nine Shuckers in the order recorded at least one hit. Jheremy Vargas (2-for-3) recorded the lone multi-hit day.

