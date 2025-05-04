Shuckers Reinstate Wichrowski from IL, Merkel Placed on IL

May 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Brett Wichrowski has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and will start today's game (May 4) against the Columbus Clingstones. RHP Nick Merkel has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of May 2. Wichrowski will wear No. 23. The Shuckers active roster now stands at 28 players.

Wichrowski, the Brewers' No. 10 prospect per Baseball America, made 17 starts with the Shuckers in 2024 during his first professional season. Today will mark his first start since August 20, 2024, against the Birmingham Barons.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 4, 2025

Shuckers Reinstate Wichrowski from IL, Merkel Placed on IL - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.