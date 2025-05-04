Wahoos Downed in Sunday Finale, Split Road Set

May 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (18-9) fell in their series finale on Sunday against the Birmingham Barons (14-12) by a final score of 4-3.

Pensacola quickly fell behind in the bottom of the second inning. Facing Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 2-1), shortstop Jacob Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk to begin the inning. The free pass set up third baseman Mario Camilletti, who hit a two-run home run to give Birmingham a 2-0 lead.

Birmingham tacked on more offense in the bottom of the third inning. Left fielder Caden Connor singled to lead off the inning before Jacob Gonzalez's two-run home run doubled the Birmingham lead. After three complete innings, the Barons led 4-0.

Pensacola struggled to mount a response against Birmingham starter Hagen Smith (W, 2-0), who proved overpowering in a quality start (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 K). The Wahoos left men in scoring position in both the fourth and fifth innings and ultimately left seven men on base for the contest.

Birmingham's 4-0 lead held into the seventh inning when the Blue Wahoo bats came to life. Facing Barons righthander Jordan Mikel, Pensacola put its first three men aboard to load the bases before catcher Sam Praytor drew a bases-loaded walk to give Pensacola its first run. With the score 4-1 and the bases still loaded, center fielder Shane Sasaki hit a single to left field to bring home a run and keep the bases loaded. Shortstop Jared Serna's sacrifice fly to score third baseman Tony Bullard from third cut the Birmingham lead to one run, but the Barons stymied the threat and stranded two runners in scoring position to end the inning.

Pensacola threatened again in the top of the ninth against Birmingham righthander Peyton Pallette (S, 4). A one-out Sam Praytor single brought up Shane Sasaki, who doubled to right field. Barons right fielder D.J. Gladney unsuccessfully dove for the ball but recovered in time to begin a 9-4-2 putout that retired Praytor, who attempted to score from first on the play. Sasaki advanced to third on the throw to home, but the Wahoos stranded him when Jared Serna flew out to finish off a 4-3 Birmingham win.

With the defeat, the Wahoos split the series 3-3 in Birmingham, marking the first time this year that Pensacola has not won a series outright. With an 18-9 record, the Blue Wahoos resume play on Tuesday with the best record in the Southern League.

The Blue Wahoos continue their two-week road trip on May 6 when they begin a six-game series with the Biloxi Shuckers. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

