Shuckers Fall in Slugfest to Clingstones, 9-5

May 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (12-12) fell to the Columbus Clingstones (9-14), 9-5, in a slugfest on Thursday night at Synovus Park in Columbus. The two teams combined for 14 runs, 19 hits, nine walks and four extra-base hits throughout the night. Despite the slugfest, Shuckers' reliever Stiven Cruz lowered his ERA to 1.42 with two scoreless relief innings and two strikeouts.

The Shuckers struck first for the second consecutive game in the first inning when a throwing error allowed Garrett Spain to score from third. Later in the inning, a throwing error on Cooper Pratt's stolen base to second allowed Luis Lara to score, making it 2-0. Then, Ethan Workinger began a career night with a solo shot in the first, a three-run homer in the third and a grand slam in the fourth, making it 8-2. It marked the first three-homer game in the Southern League since 2023.

In the eighth, the Shuckers trimmed the deficit to 8-5with a two-RBI single from Ramón Rodríguez and a sacrifice fly from Bladimir Restituyo. In the bottom half, the Clingstones stretched the lead to 9-5 with an RBI single from Cal Conley. Abdiel Medoza (0-2) took the loss for the Shuckers while Ian Mejia (2-0) earned the win for the Clingstones. Hayden Harris earned his second save of the season and struck out four consecutive batters to end the game.

At the plate, Garrett Spain (2-for-5), Brock Wilken (2-for-4), Ramón Rodríguez (2-for-3) and Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-2) each tallied multiple hits. The Shuckers were also hit three times during the game, bringing their total to seven over the last two games

Alexander Cornielle (1-0, 0.51) is slated to start for the Shuckers on Friday against Blake Burkhalter (1-2, 2.61) for the Clingstones. First [pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

