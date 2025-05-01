Clingstones Comeback Effort Not Enough in 8-5 Loss to Biloxi

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (8-14) fell 8-5 tonight to the Biloxi Shuckers (12-11) after a late rally in the eighth inning was cut short by Justin Yeager.

Decisive Plays: Biloxi got off to an early 1-0 lead after a pair of wild pitches in the top of the first inning. The Clingstones would get on the board in the fourth inning after Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. mashed a 2-run double to left center field which cut the deficit to 3-2. The score would remain the same for two frames until the Shuckers plated three runs in the top half of the sixth. Columbus would not go down without a fight, rallying in the home half of the eighth to plate three runs, headlined by Ethan Workinger's solo blast and Keshawn Ogans' RBI double. After the Clingstones' third run of the inning, former Mississippi Brave Justin Yeager stepped onto the rubber for a four-out save and an 8-5 Clingstones' loss.

Key Contributors: Rolddy Munoz and Jorge Juan combined for three innings of relief, limiting the Shuckers to one earned run and one hit. Workinger went 2-for-5 on the night with two runs scored and a solo home run. Kilpatrick Jr. and Drew Compton both finished 2-for-4 on the night, each scoring a run respectively. Ogans finished 2-for-3 with a double and a team-high two RBIs.

Noteworthy: Workinger mashed the second home run by a Clingstone in Synovus Park, just a day after Geraldo Quintero broke the seven-game homerless streak. Biloxi scored in three separate innings without recording a hit. Columbus' losing streak extended to six games with tonight's loss, the longest skid of the season and currently the longest in the Southern League.

Next Game (Thursday, May 1): Biloxi at Columbus, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-3, 6.75 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Abdiel Mendoza (0-1, 6.23 ERA) for Biloxi.

