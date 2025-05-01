Know Before You Go: Toyota Field Hosts Spring Tune-Up Car Show on Saturday

May 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala - The Rocket City Spring Tune-Up Car Show will be held this Saturday, May 3, from 11 am to 5 pm in the Toyota Field Parking Lot. The family-friendly event will showcase classic and modern modified vehicles, with concessions available from the Trash Pandas.

Ticket Information:

$15 in advance

$20 on Saturday

Free entry for Children 12 and under

Click HERE to purchase tickets

Vendors and car participants may register through Spokes and Vogues. For more details and ticket information, visit the Best of Huntsville Tickets link HERE.

Food options available inside Toyota Field include:

Sweet Space: Nachos, Chicken Tenders, Fries, Wings, Blue Bell Ice Cream

Sprockets Grill: Philly Sandwiches, Conecuh Dogs, Footlong Dogs, Bratwurst

Rock Porch & ValidFill Automatic Beer Pouring Station on the first base side of Toyota Field will be open for attendees 21 and over with a valid wristband.

The Junkyard Team Store will be open, and security will be handled by the Trash Pandas and Rocket City Octane, ensuring a safe environment for all attendees.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field from May 6-11 to host the Montgomery Biscuits for a six-game homestand.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

