Homestand Highlights: May 6-11 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

May 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their third homestand of the 2025 season, welcoming the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate Montgomery Biscuits, May 6-11. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 6 | First Pitch: 6:05 pm | Gates Open: 5:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 4:30 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Private Clyde Mays Whiskey Tasting: Elevate your game day experience with an exclusive private Clyde Mays tasting. Indulge in the rich flavors of Alabama's award-winning whiskey and enjoy access inside our SportsMed Stadium Club for the best views and vibes. Click HERE to get your private Clyde Mays Tasting Tickets.

Wednesday, May 7 | First Pitch: 11:05 am | Gates Open: 9:30 am | Trustmark VIP Gates: 9:30 am

Education Day: Students from across the region will be on hand for the final Education Day matinee game at Toyota Field for the third straight Wednesday.

Business Person's Special: The Trash Pandas host a Business Mixer during the matinee game on the Wicks Family Foundation Party Deck with an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet available from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. Click HERE to get your Business Mixer Tickets.

Thursday, May 8 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Soccer Night & Scarf Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans to arrive get a commemorative Trash Pandas Soccer Scarf courtesy of Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy!

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older during the entire game. In a nod to the past, the Trash Pandas will don their throwback pinstripe jerseys every Throwback Thursday.

Friday, May 9 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Armed Forces Day & Friday Night Fireworks: As part of the SAIC Patriotic Series, we salute our military and enjoy Friday Night Fireworks after the game. The SAIC Patriotic Series includes future shows on July 3 and again for Space Night on August 1.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each FridaYou can submit a nomination for Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com

Saturday, May 10 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Postgame Fireworks: Fireworks, powered by Astrion will light up the night sky over Toyota Field again after Saturday's game.

Princess Night: Join us for our annual Princess Night, which features guest appearances from Belle, Ariel, and Princess Merida! We have a special ticket package available HERE, which includes a shimmering wand and access to the pregame on-field princess parade!

Sunday, May 11 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Mother's Day Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will wear special Mother's Day-themed jerseys in partnership with the Clearview Cancer Institute to be auctioned off to benefit the Caring Link.

Mother's Day Belt Bag Giveaway: The first 1,000 ladies will receive a pink Trash Pandas belt bag!

Mother's Day Brunch: Bring Mom to Toyota Field on May 11 for a special brunch package, which includes a tasty feast and a game ticket! Call 256-325-1403 ext. 1 to book!

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

Promotions are subject to change. For the latest updates on daily promotions, click HERE.

Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

