Workinger's Historic Night Drives Columbus to 9-5 Win over Biloxi

May 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus Clingstones (9-14) broke their six-game losing skid off Ethan Workinger's three home runs and eight RBIs in a 9-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (12-12) on Thursday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: After a two-run opening half by Biloxi, Ethan Workinger quickly cut the deficit in half with a solo shot (4). The score would remain the same until the third inning when Workinger sent a three-run homer (5) into orbit. The following inning, Workinger blasted a grand slam home run (6). The score remained stagnant for the next three frames when Biloxi notched three runs in the eighth inning. An insurance sacrifice fly orchestrated by Cal Conley resulted in Stephen Paolini coming home and southpaw Hayden Harris completed the four-out save (2) to secure a 9-5 win.

Key Contributors: Workinger went 3-for-5 from the plate, launching three home runs and notching eight RBIs. Ian Mejia entered the game in the first inning after starter Drue Hackenberg was pulled and Mejia stole all of Biloxi's momentum, tossing six shutout innings and recording five strikeouts. Harris was brought into the game with the tasks of shutting down a late rally attempt and recording a four-out save in the eighth inning. Harris struck out all four batters that he faced, stranding a Shucker in the eighth frame and punching out three in the ninth on just 13 pitches.

Noteworthy: Workinger recorded the first multi-homer game in Clingstones history and marked three-consecutive games where Columbus homered. The nine runs scored by Columbus are the most in a single game in club history, surpassing eight runs scored on April 13 at Biloxi. Workinger's three-homer night was the first of his career and his third multi-homer game.

Next Game (Friday, May 2): Biloxi at Columbus, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Blake Burkhalter (1-2, 2.61 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Alexander Cornielle (1-0, 0.51 ERA) for Biloxi.

