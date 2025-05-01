Montgomery Comes up Short in 2-1 Loss to Chattanooga

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (12-11) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (12-11), 2-1, on Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits missed some early opportunities. Homer Bush Jr. led off the bottom of the first with a triple off the wall in right field, but he was tagged out trying to score on a pitch that bounced up the third base line. In the second, Matthew Etzel led off with a single and advanced to third base on an error, but he was left stranded.

Jacob Watters took the loss after allowing one run in 3 2/3 innings. Chattanooga scored a run in the first and another in the sixth to lead 2-1. Ty Cummings pitched the final four innings and allowed one run while striking out five.

Brayden Taylor led off the seventh with a triple to right field and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1. Montgomery left runners on the corners in the eighth and failed to garner a baserunner in the ninth. Both clubs left eight runners on base.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Chase Burns is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

