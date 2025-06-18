Biscuits Comeback Stifled in 11-Inning Loss to Blue Wahoos

June 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits infielder Gregory Barrios

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits infielder Gregory Barrios(Montgomery Biscuits)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (35-30) came back to force extra innings but ultimately came up short in a 6-5 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-32) in 11 innings on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The loss snapped the club's six-game win streak and evened the series at a game apiece.

Duncan Davitt pitched his fifth quality start, covering six innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts. The 25-year-old has gone six or more innings in five of his last six starts.

Pensacola led 3-0 after five innings before the Biscuits cracked the scoreboard in the sixth. Will Simpson doubled off the top of the wall in left center to score Colton Ledbetter from first base and make it 3-1.

Down 4-1 in the eighth, Montgomery loaded the bases with no outs. Gregory Barrios lined a ball off the left-field line to clear the bases and tie the game at 4-4. Neither club scored in the ninth inning, sending the two clubs to extra innings for a second straight game.

Barrios lofted a ball into the turf in left center to put the Biscuits ahead for the first time in the 10th, 5-4. Pensacola responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie it. Barrios finished 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI.

After Montgomery left the bases loaded in the 11th, Pensacola scored the winning run on an errant throw to first base. Both clubs left opportunities on the table. The game had 28 runners left on base, with both clubs combining to go 3-for-32 with runners in scoring position. The game lasted three hours and 20 minutes after a 27-minute lightning delay.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Ike Buxton is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.