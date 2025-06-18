Hardin Leads Shuckers to South Division Title in Double-A Debut

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyson Hardin

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyson Hardin(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado)

BILOXI, MS - Behind Tyson Hardin's strong start in his Double-A debut, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-25) clinched the First Half title in the South Division with a 6-2 victory over the Knoxville Smokies (30-34) at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. The division title marks the Shuckers' first since 2019, and clinches a playoff berth for the second consecutive season. The Shuckers are scheduled to host games two and three (if necessary) of the Southern League Division Series on September 18 and 19 at 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers fell behind in the first inning with an RBI single from Corey Joyce, but Tyson Hardin worked around any additional damage with two strikeouts, his first at the Double-A level. In the second, the Shuckers struck back on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, tying the game at one. Later in the inning, Bladimir Restituyo smashed a three-run home run to left, his second of the season, making it 4-1. The Shuckers stretched the lead to 5-1 in the third with an RBI single to left from Luis Lara. The Smokies made it 5-2 in the fourth with a solo home run from BJ Murray Jr., but the Shuckers stretched the lead back to four in the seventh when Luke Adams scored from third on a double play.

Tyson Hardin, making his Double-A debut, struck out five over 6.0 innings and scattered four hits. Hardin (1-0) earned the win while Sam Armstrong (1-5) took the loss.Zavier Warren (2-for-4) and Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-3) each tallied a multi-hit game for the Shuckers.

The series continues on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. K.C. Hunt (4-4, 4.53) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Nick Dean (1-1, 2.03) for the Smokies.



