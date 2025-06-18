Wednesday's Game with Chattanooga Suspended

June 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Madison, Ala. - Game one of Wednesday's doubleheader between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field has been suspended. This game will resume on Thursday at 4:05 pm, followed by a second seven-inning game approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

On Wednesday, Chattanooga scored the game's only run, bringing a runner home in the top of the first inning. In the top of the third inning, only one pitch was thrown before rain began to fall at Toyota Field.

Additionally, the Trash Pandas and Lookouts will play a doubleheader this Saturday, June 21, starting at 4:05 pm, with the second game beginning approximately 45 minutes after the first. Each game will consist of seven innings. Tickets are valid for both games on Thursday and Saturday.

Fans with tickets from Wednesday can exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2025 home game.

Thursday's promotions include:

Racing Night with Landon Huffman: The Trash Pandas and racing sensation Landon Huffman have teamed up again in 2025 with his Trash Panda Carroll Speedshop No. 57 race car on hand before he competes in the Thunder Road Harley Davidson 200 on June 28! Landon will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and be available for autographs and photo ops with the car from 5-6:00 pm. Grab your racing night ticket and limited edition Trash Pan-das/Landon Huffman t-shirt HERE.

Salute to the Negro Leagues: The Trash Pandas will be wearing the Negro Minor League Huntsville Stars jerseys during the game to tribute the Negro Leagues.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older during the entire game.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







