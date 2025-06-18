Game Info: Wednesday, June 18 (Doubleheader): 4:05 PM: Toyota Field

June 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - 4:05 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (24-38, 4 th SL North, 9.0 GB) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts - CIN (32-28, 1 st SL North, +0.5 GB)

Pitching Matchups:

Game 1: LHP Mitch Farris (0-3, 4.25) // RHP Brandon Komar (1-1, 4.00)

Game 2: RHP Jesus Cruz (0-1, 1.71) // RHP Jared Lyons (1-3, 4.88)

GAME: 63/64 of 137 - Home Game: 34/35 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Wednesday, June 18 Doubleheader | First Pitch: 4:05 pm | Gates Open: 3:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 3:00 pm

Doubleheader Wednesday: The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with the first starting at 4:05 pm and the second beginning approximately 45 minutes after the first game ends. Your ticket will give you access to both games.

Game 1 Specials: Take advantage of $1 hot dogs and $3 domestic draft beers during the first game of the doubleheader.

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Please keep your pet on a leash or in a carrier. No special ticket is required! Waivers are available at the Pepsi Gates for a $1 donation to Rocket City Rescue for each dog. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their longest homestand of the 2025 season tonight with a doubleheader, games two and three of a seven-game series in six days against the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate Chattanooga Lookouts ... The Pandas are coming off a 3-3 series split against Pensacola at Toyota Field ... The Trash Pandas are 3-5 against the Lookouts this season, and lead the all-time series, 70-59.

PANDAS SPLIT SERIES WITH WAHOOS AFTER 5-2 LOSS ON SUNDAY: In the series opener at Toyota Field, the Trash Pandas were defeated 10-3 by the first-place Chattanooga Lookouts. The Lookouts jumped to an early lead with five runs in the first two innings, highlighted by Ruben Ibarra's two home runs and five RBIs. Trash Pandas starter Walbert Ureña struggled, lasting just 0.2 innings. The bullpen, led by Sean Poppen, gave a solid effort, but Chattanooga continued to score. The Trash Pandas got on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Nelson Rada, and added two more runs later, but it wasn't enough. Catcher Myles Emmerson also made an appearance on the mound in the ninth, retiring the side.

FARRIS WHEELIN' AND DEALIN STRIKEOUTS: Today's game-one starter, Mitch Farris, is second in the Southern League with 73 strikeouts, two behind the leader, Montgomery's Brody Hopkins, with 75.

CRUZ CONTROL: Since making his first start for the Trash Pandas on May 16, Jesus Cruz has posted a 1.93 ERA, allowing only 16 hits during this period. He has been a versatile asset for the pitching staff, starting in six games and coming on in relief in two others.

BLANK IS BACK: Placed on the IL on May 10, and returned on June 10, and over three games since returning to the lineup, Travis Blankenhorn is batting .400 with three doubles, four RBI, bolstering the middle of the Rocket City order.

SEVEN GAMES IN SIX DAYS: Today's doubleheader is a makeup for the postponement from Sunday, April 6, at Toyota Field, resulting in a seven-game series over six days.:58,:56,:12

ENOUGH RAIN, ALREADY: In three of their last four games, the Trash Pandas experienced weather delays totaling 2 hours and 16 minutes. This season, Rocket City has had 13 home games affected by rain delays or postponements.

ROSTER TURNOVER: On Tuesday, the Angels made several roster moves that impacted the Trash Pandas. RHP Jared Southard has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, while OF David Calabrese and INF Cole Fontenelle have been transferred to High-A Inland Empire. INF Mitch Daly is also moving to Single-A Inland Empire, and LHP Nick Jones has been placed on the Development List. Joining the team are OF Korey Holland and INF David Mershon, who were transferred from Triple-A Salt Lake, along with LHP AJ Block, INF Ben Gobbel, and RHP Sam Ryan, who were transferred from Triple-A Tri-City.

pandas pitching, leading season turnaround: Since May 26, the Trash Pandas have a 10-9 record, posting a 2.98 ERA. This ERA ranks third in the Southern League, seventh in Double-A, and 11th among all full-season Minor League teams. Prior to May 26, Rocket City had a record of 14-29.

KEEP IT CLOSE...OR SCORE FOUR: Of Rocket City's 62 games this season, 31 have been decided by two runs or less, posting a 17-14 record. The Pandas are 9-10 in one-run games overall, including a 7-4 mark at home, and 8-4 in two-run games, 3-1 at home. Also, when the Pandas score four runs or more, they have a 17-9 record.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Trash Pandas are in the midst of a 13-game homestand, and currently in a stretch of 34 consecutive games played in the state of Alabama. This stretch began on May 27 and will continue through July 3. During this time, the Pandas will play six road games in Birmingham from June 3 to June 8, six games in Montgomery from June 24 to June 29, and 22 home games at Toyota Field against teams from Biloxi, Pensacola, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

19 AND "RADA-CAL": CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 9 months, leads the Southern League, and is 2nd in Double-A with 27 stolen bases this season, including 19 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 27), OBP (2nd, .404), batting average (2nd, .294), walks (T-6th, 36), and hits (4th, 63) ... Rada has been on base in 30 of 33 games since May 10, batting .333 with a .435 OBP, striking out just 23 times to 17 walks, plus 18 stolen bases.

STREAKS THIS SEASON ... (9-game hit streak, 5/21-30), (10-game on-base streak, 5/8-18), (16-game on-base streak, 5/21-6/7).

MULTI-HIT GAMES ... Rada has recorded a team-best 19 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games.

TOPPING THE LEAGUE IN ATTENDANCE: The Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance in each of the team's first four seasons, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Despite two brand new ballparks, Rocket City leads the league by averaging 4,343 fans per game.

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE: The 21-year-old has 16 RBIs over his last 26 games, and he now ranks among the Southern League leaders in doubles (T-7th, 12), RBIs (T-10th, 31), extra-base hits (T-7th, 19), and home runs (T-10th, 7).

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with six quality starts and is second in the Southern League with 66.2 innings pitched. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in starts (T-5th, 11), wins (T-5th, 5), ERA (11th, 3.06), and, WHIP (11th, 1.23).







