No. 24 Prospect Hardin Set for Double-A Debut with Shuckers After Promotion

June 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Tyson Hardin has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and assigned No. 31. RHP Coleman Crow has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville, LHP Brian Fitzpatrick has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and C Víctor Torres has been placed on the Development List. Hardin, the Brewers 12th round pick in 2024 from Mississippi State, is slated to make his Double-A debut tonight against the Knoxville Smokies.

