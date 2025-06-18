Sasaki's Bunt Ends Wild Walk-Off Wahoos Win

June 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos congratulate centerfielder Shane Sasaki

Pensacola, Fla. - With a walk-off bunt from centerfielder Shane Sasaki, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos took a 6-5 win over the Montgomery Biscuits in 11 innings Wednesday night. The late inning heroics for the Blue Wahoos come a day after losing in extras at home for the first time this year.

After a strenuous top half of the 11th where reliever Nigel Belgrave (W, 2-0) stranded the bases loaded, Sasaki laid down a hard bunt that forced Montgomery's Jack Hartman (L, 0-3) towards third base. With a slight bobble, Sasaki's speed forced an errant throw that Will Simpson was unable to pick, allowing Grant Richardson to score from second.

"Honestly, I just put one down for the team," Sasaki said. "I bunted it a little too hard but sometimes good things happen when you don't execute."

The walk-off bunt, which was ruled as a sacrifice with an error to Hartman, marked the Blue Wahoos' fourth walk-off victory of the year.

The Wednesday night win was marked by a solid start by Robby Snelling, tossing his fifth quality start of the season. Across six innings, Snelling allowed one run while striking out seven Biscuits and allowing only two free passes.

Along with the walk-off from Sasaki, the bats of Nathan Martorella and Jonny Olmstead were huge for the Wahoos. With a 3-4 night, including a home run and two RBI from Martorella to pair with Olmstead driving in a pair, Pensacola keeps finding production one through nine.

"We just stick together all the time," Sasaki said. "We always trust each other, and we're just trying to pass the torch. Nobody's trying to do too much. We're just trying to play as a team as much as possible."

The Blue Wahoos held a 3-0 lead going into the sixth inning. Martorella picked up his fifth home run of the year in the second inning, while Olmstead picked up his lone hit of the night to drive in two in the fourth.

The Biscuits' offense broke through against Snelling in the sixth. After hitting Colton Ledbetter to lead off the inning, Snelling allowed a two-out, RBI double to Will Simpson that brought Montgomery within two.

The bat of Gregory Barrios proved to be clutch for the Biscuits in the eighth, as a bases-loaded double down the left field line drove in three runs for Montgomery, knotting things up at four. All three runs were charged to Evan Fitterer, who made his first appearance out of the bullpen since April after making ten starts for Pensacola.

Berrios came up big for Montgomery once again, grabbing the lead as he blooped a single over the head of shortstop Jared Serna with the infield playing in to take a 5-4 lead.

The Blue Wahoos struck back in the bottom half to tie it, as Dalvy Rosario dropped one in front of centerfielder Homer Bush Jr., to score Mark Coley II in place of Martorella. With runners on first and second and two outs, Hartman caught a line drive on the mound from Bramwell to send it to the bottom of the 11th, setting the scene for the walkoff victory in front of a sellout crowd of 5,038.

"Oh, it's great," Sasaki said of the first Wednesday sellout of the year. "The fans are awesome. We always love to have a packed stadium like this. The fans give us a lot of support so it's awesome to play for them."

The Blue Wahoos will take on the Biscuits for game three of a six-game series tomorrow, donning their Pensacola Seagulls alternate identity. Ike Buxton is slated to make his first appearance for Pensacola this season as the starter, while Owen Wild (3-5, 5.08 ERA) will take the mound for Montgomery.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Wednesday's game featured more than 2,500 youth baseball players from 95 different teams and eight states, along with their parents, all of whom attended as part of the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Pensacola Beach World Series. The teams all paraded along the warning track from right field to behind home plate to left field before exiting in Olympic Games style opening ceremonies.

The event in age groups ranging from 7-14 begins Thursday at two venues in Pensacola - the NEP Complex off Nine Mile Road and Drummond Park off Nine Mile Road. that began with opening ceremonies at the ballpark, then competition through Sunday at various sites throughout the area. VisitPensacola was part of helping arrange the massive event, with families filling hotel rooms across the community.

--- Blue Wahoos manager Nelson Prada, along with eight players and support staff, visited Naval Air Station-Pensacola to watch the Blue Angels perform in their customary Wednesday practice session. Prada and players stood in awe with cell phones out to see the U.S. Navy's famed flight demonstration team go through maneuvers at Sherman Field and come back to the tarmac area.

--- The Morgan Law Group was the sponsor of Wednesday's post-game fireworks night, as well as the Hurricane Prep Night with various materials. The law firm also raffled a generator to one lucky fan. Lori Costa from The Morgan Law Group was interviewed on the radio broadcast of the game.

--- On Tuesday, the Blue Wahoos were awarded the area's Employer of the Year by ARC Gateway in a ceremony at Echo Light Church in Pensacola. Team president Jonathan Griffith accepted the award and trophy. The Blue Wahoos have been committed to hiring part-time and game-day employees who are part of the ARC Gateway organization.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Thursday Thru Sunday.

GAMETIMES: The games on Thursday through Saturday all start at 6:05 p.m. The game on Sunday starts at 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

PROMOTIONS:

Thursday - The Nine Night. On Juneteenth, the Blue Wahoos will celebrate the city's heritage with Negro League Baseball by wearing the Pensacola Seagulls uniforms as well as video tributes. It is part of "The Nine" initiative, which was the number worn by Jackie Robinson. Following the game, a post-game fireworks show, sponsored by Cox Communications, will complete the night. In addition, there will be Thursday night alcoholic drink specials for those of legal age, beginning with $1 draft beer from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. and other specials throughout the game.

Friday - Giveaway Friday - The Blue Wahoos are remembering "Snowmageddon" the historic January snowstorm in Pensacola. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos blue/red ski hat for the colder weather, sponsored by Woodlands Medical Specialists.

Saturday - Fireworks Saturday with post-game fireworks sponsored by Covenant Care. Also, it's "Shark In The Park Night" with a separate ticket (aside from game ticket) providing a special T-shirt, an inflatable ring and ability to be in the water on the boat dock area behind right field to watch the original "Jaws" in the 50th anniversary year of the movie's debut.

Sunday - Famed organist... Nancy Faust... Family Sunday with children able to run the bases following the game, and families able to toss soft baseballs in the outfield. In addition, famed organist Nancy Faust, who entertained for decades at Chicago White Sox games at Comiskey Park, will entertain fans with her assortment of throwback music and special effects as she plays from the concourse.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office, which will be open each day this week prior to the game.

