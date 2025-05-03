Seven-Run 8th Inning Lifts Shuckers to Wild Comeback Win

May 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Ethan Murray at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Ethan Murray at bat(Biloxi Shuckers)

COLUMBUS, GA - It took a seven-run seventh inning, but the Biloxi Shuckers (14-12) clinched their third consecutive series win with an 8-5 victory over the Columbus Clingstones (9-16) at Synovus Park on Saturday night. Since being introduced in 2021, the Shuckers had never won three consecutive six-game series before tonight. With the win, the Shuckers have won 13 of their last 18 and seven of 10.

The Clingstones built an early advantage through two innings, leading 4-0. In the first, Adam Zebrowski made it 3-0 with a three-run home run to right. In the second, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. scored on a fielder's choice from Cody Milligan, extending the lead. The Shuckers struck back in the fourth with a solo home run from Brock Wilken, his fourth of the season. In the sixth, back-to-back triples from Cade Bunnell and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. made it 5-1 Clingstones.

The Shuckers mounted their comeback attempt in the eighth, scoring first with an RBI single from Cooper Pratt. A bases-loaded walk to Zavier Warren then made it 5-3. The Shuckers tied the game on an RBI single from Ramón Rodríguez and a sacrifice fly to right from Garrett Spain. Ethan Murray then gave the Shuckers their biggest hit of the night, a three-run blast off the scoreboard in left later in the inning, making it 8-5.

Tyler Bryant (2-1) earned the win after 1.1 scoreless relief innings with two strikeouts while Rolddy Muñoz (0-1) took the loss. Justin Yeager struck out three over 1.1 innings and picked up his fourth save of the year.

Cooper Pratt (2-for-5), Brock Wilken (2-for-3), Zavier Warren (2-for-4) and Ethan Murray (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit nights.

The two teams round out the series at Synovus Park on Sunday with first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.