Saturday Night's Game Between Trash Pandas and Smokies Canceled Due to Rain

May 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Saturday's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Knoxville Smokies at Covenant Health Park has been canceled due to rain. Since a doubleheader is scheduled for Sunday, this game will not be made up, as the teams do not meet again in the first half of the season.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies are set to play a doubleheader on Sunday in Knoxville, featuring two seven-inning games. Game one will start at 11:30 am CT, and game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Fans can watch the doubleheader on Bally Live and MiLB.tv or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 at trashpandasbaseball.com, with coverage beginning at 11:15 am CT.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field on Tuesday for a six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits. This homestand includes special events: Ladies Night on Tuesday, May 6; an Education Day matinee on Wednesday, May 7; Throwback Thursday and Soccer Night with Scarf Giveaway on May 8; Friday Night Fireworks and Armed Forces Day as part of the SAIC Patriotic Series on May 9; Princess Night and Saturday Night Fireworks powered by Astrion on May 10; and a Mother's Day Brunch with a Jersey Auction and Body Belt Bag Giveaway on Sunday, May 11.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

