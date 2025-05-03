Clingstones Lose 8-5 After Lead Unravels in Eighth Inning

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (9-15) got off to a big lead early and led 5-1 late in the contest, but a seven-run eighth inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (14-12) turned the game around and sent Columbus to an 8-5 loss on Saturday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: After a pair of two out walks by Columbus, Adam Zebrowski drilled a three-run home run (1) in the bottom of the first to give the Clingstones a 3-0 lead. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. scored on a throwing error in the second inning to make it 4-0. Brock Wilken got Biloxi on the board with a solo home run in the fourth inning. A pair of triples from Cade Bunnell and Kilpatrick Jr. staked Columbus to a 5-1 lead in the sixth. With the score the same, the Clingstones yielded seven unanswered runs in the eighth inning, including a go-ahead three-run home run by Ethan Murray to give Biloxi an 8-5 lead.

Key Contributors: Zebrowski (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) recorded his first multi-hit game of the season while Kilpatrick Jr. (2-for-5, 3B, RBI, 2 2B) put together a complete offensive night. For Biloxi, Murray led the way with a 2-for-4 night and his three-run home run.

Noteworthy: Columbus falls to 6-2 when leading after 7 innings. Zebrowski clubbed the sixth home run for Columbus this series after the Clingstones had not hit a home run through six games in the inaugural homestand vs. Pensacola. Bunnell recorded his first triple since April 13, 2023 with Mississippi.

Next Game (Sunday, May 4): Biloxi at Columbus, 1:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. Both starters are TBD.

