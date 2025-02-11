Clingstones Announce Inaugural 2025 Season Coaching Staff

Columbus, GA - In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, the Columbus Clingstones today announced the team's coaching staff for the Inaugural 2025 season at Synovus Park.

Cody Gabella will become the first manager in Clingstones history. Entering his fourth season as a manager in the Braves system, last season Gabella guided the Rome Emperors (High-A) to a South Atlantic League South Division first-half title. He spent the 2023 season at the helm of the Augusta GreenJackets (Low-A) after beginning his Braves' managerial career with the Florida Complex League Braves in 2022. Gabella was drafted as an infielder by the San Diego Padres organization in 2011 where he played for two seasons. He began his coaching career in 2016 with the GCL Cardinals and also coached with the Johnson City Cardinals, State College Spikes, and the Peoria Chiefs.

Mike Steed joins the Clingstones field staff as the pitching coach after spending the last two seasons with Gabella in Rome (2024) and Augusta (2023). A native of Lincoln, Ontario, Canada, he previously coached with the Ontario Blue Jays and Thunder Bay Border Cats in the Northwoods League prior to joining the Braves organization. Steed also has experience as a scout with the Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds.

Grant Kay joins the Braves organization this season as hitting coach. Kay was drafted as an infielder in the 2014 amateur draft by the Tampa Bay Rays from the University of Louisville. He played six seasons in the Rays system (2014-2019) and continued playing in independent/foreign leagues until 2023, hitting .297 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI with the Chicago Dogs (American Association) in 2022.

Francisco Diaz continues his coaching career transitioning from the Mississippi Braves (Double-A) to the Clingstones. Diaz spent time with the Augusta GreenJackets in 2023 after coaching two seasons in the Miami Marlins system. Diaz began his professional career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007, continuing within the Pirates and Yankees systems until 2019.

Jesus Aviles begins his sixth season with the Braves organization as an athletic trainer. Aviles returns to the Southern League after spending the 2024 season with Mississippi (Double-A) following seasons with the Rome, Augusta and DSL Braves. Aviles received a Master's in Athletic Training from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in 2015.

Kyle Hegedus joins the Clingstones with three seasons of experience as a strength and conditioning coach within the Braves organization. Hegedus, a former Youngstown State football player, was previously with the Liberty Flames before joining the Braves in 2022.

The Columbus Clingstones and their new staff will begin the Inaugural Season on the road on Friday, April 4, at Montgomery. The Clingstones will open at Synovus Park on Tuesday, April 15, at 7:05 pm vs. the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins).

