2025 Specialty Jersey Fundraisers, Supply Drives, & Community Initiatives

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host seven specialty jersey fundraisers, four donation drives, and additional community outreach nights to benefit local non-profit organizations during the 2025 season at Toyota Field.

"Specialty Jersey nights combine community outreach and in-game entertainment," said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President Lindsey Knupp. "The specially designed jerseys are a fun way to involve our players in the theme night we're presenting and we get to raise funds for the Trash Pandas Foundation and worthwhile non-profit organizations in North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley."

Local Non-Profit Organizations interested in becoming a beneficiary from a Trash Pandas Jersey Auction are encouraged to visit the "Non-Profit Opportunities" page at TrashPandasFoundation.com.

In 2024, Trash Pandas fans helped raise over $61,000 for local non-profit organizations on specialty jersey nights alone. Bidding takes place through silent auctions during the designated Trash Pandas game.

The seven 2025 Specialty Theme Jersey Fundraisers are:

Thursday, April 10th - Anime Night and "Take Meow't to the Ballpark"

Sunday, May 11th - Breast Cancer Awareness on Mother's Day with Cross Body Bag Giveaway for 1,000 Ladies

Saturday, May 31st - Harry Potter™ Night with Post-Game Fireworks! | Presented by the Hunstville Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, July 19th - Margaritaville® Night with Post-Game Fireworks | Presented by SportsMED

Friday, August 1st - Space Night with Post-Game Fireworks | Presented by SAIC and iHeartMedia

Thursday, August 28 - 1985 Huntsville Stars Championship Season Celebration with appearances by Jose Canseco and more! | Presented by WHNT News 19

Saturday, September 13 - Patriotic Jersey with Pre-Game Softball Contest between the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team vs. AUSA and Post-Game Fireworks | Presented by HHI Mission Technologies and iHeartMedia

Supply Drives

Additionally, the Trash Pandas Foundation will host four donation drives. At each collection, fans can receive a raffle ticket for each new/unopened item donated as entry into a drawing for Trash Pandas memorabilia. Organizations with interest in becoming a beneficiary the "Non-Profit Opportunities" page at TrashPandasFoundation.com. The four donation drive dates are:

Friday, May 9 - Toiletries

Saturday, June 21 - Beanies, Blankets & Board Games

Wednesday, July 30 - School Supplies

Friday, August 29 - Canned Food

Additional Community Causes & Initiatives

While the Trash Pandas experience is community focused each night at Toyota Field, the organization will host two nights this season specifically focused on raising awareness for particular causes:

Sunday, April 13 - Mental Health Awareness | Presented by WellStone & Rocket City Broadcasting

Sunday, June 15 - Prostate Cancer Awareness on Father's Day with Grill Set Giveaway to 1,000 Men | Presented by Southern Cancer Institute

Saturday, June 21 - TRASH Cancer Night with Post-Game Fireworks | Presented by Clearview Cancer Institute & Russell Hill Cancer Foundation

Friday, September 14 - You Are Not Alone Veteran Suicide Prevention with Post-Game Fireworks | Presented by Blue Halo

Community Spotlights

Each Trash Pandas home game will feature the opportunity for a local non-profit organization to feature their cause as a member as part of the Community Spotlight Series. Each organization will be provided space on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse to promote their initiatives, recruit volunteers and raise awareness. Organizations with interest in becoming a beneficiary the "Non-Profit Opportunities" page at TrashPandasFoundation.com.

How to include a Non-Profit in these Initiatives

Organizations with interest in becoming a beneficiary the "Non-Profit Opportunities" page at TrashPandasFoundation.com.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Groups & Hospitality details for the 2025 Season Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

