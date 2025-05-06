Biscuits Take Series Opener on Tuesday, 3-2, Stopping Pandas' Winning Streak

May 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-17) returned to Toyota Field on Tuesday night, but their three-game winning streak came to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (14-13).

In the loss, Sam Brown had another big night offensively, reaching base safely three times and finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. The Petaluma, CA native has reached base in 14 of his last 15 games, boasting a .404 batting average with six extra-base hits. Nelson Rada also reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk, and a run scored, putting him on base in 13 of his last 15 games.

Rocket City starter Mitch Farris started strong, striking out three of the first five batters and facing the minimum until Tatem Levins hit a leadoff double to begin the top of the third inning. Hunter Stovall then singled up the middle with one out, bringing Levins home to give Montgomery a 1-0 lead.

Farris retired nine of the next ten batters. The Trash Pandas tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when Rada reached base for the second time, subsequently stole second and third, and scored on a single from Brown. The 19-year-old has a team-best eight steals on the year.

Montgomery took the lead again in the sixth inning, capitalizing on a one-out single by Colton Ledbetter, a wild pitch from Farris, and an RBI single by Will Simpson to make it 2-1. In his fourth start of the year, Farris pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. Jared Southerd came in to get the final out in the top of the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh, keeping the Biscuits at two runs.

Montgomery's starter, Jackson Baumeister, had struggled in his last start against Rocket City on April 18, giving up six first-inning runs. However, he rebounded to deliver 6.0 innings, walking four and striking out six while allowing just one run on four hits.

Ketchup, who has been flirting with his first home run, finally connected in the bottom of the eighth, launching a 422-foot shot over the left-field wall to tie the game at 2-2.

Southerd pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, and Samy Natera Jr. added a scoreless frame to maintain the tie heading into the ninth inning. Brady Choban (L, 0-2) made his league-leading 12th appearance in the top of the ninth. Although he secured the first two outs, he surrendered a solo home run to Hunter Stovall, giving Montgomery a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Trash Pandas loaded the bases with two outs thanks to three walks issued to Keshawn Askew. The Biscuits then brought in JJ Goss, who got Christian Moore to ground into a game-ending force out at third base.

The Trash Pandas will be back in action for a Wednesday Education Day morning contest against the Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am, with Rocket City right-hander Walbert Urena (0-1, 7.36 ERA) starting against Montgomery right-hander Jacob Watters (0-4, 4.38). Fans can watch the game on WAAY MORE 31.6, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

Wednesday's Promotions

Education Day: Students from across the region will attend the final Education Day matinee game at Toyota Field for the third straight Wednesday.

Business Person's Special: The Trash Pandas host a Business Mixer during the Wicks Family Foundation Party Deck matinee game with an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet available from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. Click HERE to get your Business Mixer Tickets.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.