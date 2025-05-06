Miller, Zamora Star in 6-1 Wahoos Win over Shuckers

May 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jacob Miller

Biloxi, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos continued their season-long 12-game road trip on Tuesday night, opening up a series against the division-rival Biloxi Shuckers with a 6-1 win.

Jacob Miller (W, 1-2) became the first Pensacola pitcher to complete 7.0 innings this season, scattering three hits and one run to earn his first win.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead early in the first inning, rallying with two outs against Biloxi starter K.C. Hunt (L, 2-3). Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Mark Coley II, who singled through the left side for an RBI single and a 1-0 lead.

The Pensacola lead grew to 3-0 in the third, as Nathan Martorella lifted a sacrifice fly and Josh Zamora lined an RBI double. Zamora went 4-for-5 on the night, notching the second four-hit game of the season for the Blue Wahoos.

After the Shuckers scratched across a run in the third on a Cooper Pratt RBI single, Miller locked in. The Pensacola righty got through his remaining 4.0 innings without allowing a hit, completing 7.0 innings for just the third time in his professional career and the first time at Double-A.

A solo home run from Johnny Olmstead in the fourth inning stretched the lead back to three runs, and the Blue Wahoos got two more in the sixth inning on a Sam Praytor RBI double and Shane Sasaki RBI single.

After Miller departed, relievers Jesse Bergin and Ricky DeVito contributed hitless innings of relief to close out a 6-1 win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series Wednesday morning against the Shuckers. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 11:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

